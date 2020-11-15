Armenian military portal: Defense minister was engaged in weapons sale to Turkey

The Armenian military portal Telegram channel has published a number of documents that relate to the sale and purchase of weapons and ammunition by the Armenian defense minister Davit Tonoyan. The Telegram channel accused the latter of selling weapons to pro-Turkish terrorist groups in Syria.

The defense ministry spokesman Shushan Stepanyan has reflected on the statement.

According to her Facebook post, these reports are a blatant lie and manipulation, the purpose of which is to discredit the defense department. The disseminated documents on the basis of which this thesis is based are mostly falsified. Any journalist conducting an investigation can send inquiries both to the relevant bodies of Armenia and to the indicated states and make sure that all this is invented. An official explanation will be given shortly.

