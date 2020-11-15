Armenia confirms 1,482 new coronavirus cases, 27 deaths from COVID-19

Today, as of 11:00, Armenia has reported 1,482 new coronavirus cases, a total of 115,855 cases, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention at the Ministry of Health of Armenia reported.

Overall, 464,001 tests have been conducted (3,395 in the past day).

There are 40,140 patients undergoing treatment.

Based on the latest statistics, 74,984 patients have recovered (879 in the past day).

In the past day, 25 citizens have died from the coronavirus (total number of deaths: 1,763).

Yesterday Armenia reported 2 deaths (the patients had tested positive for the coronavirus, but had died from another disease; there is a total of 450 such cases).

