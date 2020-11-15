Armenia and Russia FMs discuss progress of implementation of joint statement on Nagorno-Karabakh

The phone talks between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov and his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan took place Sunday, Russian MFA reported.

The ministers discussed the progress in the implementation of the joint statement on Artsakh.

Sergey Lavrov informed Mnatsakanyan in detail about the plans of the Interdepartmental Center for Humanitarian Response.

The foreign ministers highlighted the importance of establishing cooperation with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, UNESCO, the United Nations Development Program, the International Committee of the Red Cross and other multilateral organizations in the interests of alleviating the situation of civilians in the conflict zone and preserving religious and cultural sites.

https://news.am/eng/news/613565.html