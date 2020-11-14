Red Cross Interested in Developing Cooperation With Russia on Artsakh

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is interested in developing cooperation with Russia on humanitarian issues in Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)]. ICRC spokesperson Ruth Hetterington told this to TASS on Saturday, and in connection with the visit of this organization’s president Peter Maurer to Moscow on November 17.

President Peter Maurer will pay an official visit to Moscow at the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is one of the issues to be discussed, and the ICRC expects an exchange of views on humanitarian issues of concern, Hetterington added.

She stressed that the Red Cross is looking forward to further improving cooperation aimed at mitigating the impact of this conflict on civilians in order to better address their needs.

The ICRC would also like to discuss practical models for strengthening the organization’s role—as a neutral mediator—in the exchange of POWs and of the bodies and victims of the conflict.

