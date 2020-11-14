Putin emphasizes importance of maintaining Christian monuments in NK talking with Aliyev

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin held telephone conversations with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Kremlin.

It’s mentioned that the practical aspects of the implementation of the November 9 agreement were discussed. The sides expressed satisfaction for the preservation of the ceasefire, noting that the situation on the contact line is quite calm.

Talking with Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev, Vladimir Putin particularly focused on the fact that there are Christian cathedrals and churches in the territories that will go under Azerbaijani control according to the agreement, emphasizing the importance of ensuring their maintenance and operation. The Azerbaijani president demonstrated understanding in that regard, saying that the Azerbaijani side will be faithful to that principle.

