Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan, Baroness Caroline Cox have arrived in Artsakh

The Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan and Artsakh Ombudsman Artak Beglaryan continue the joint fact-finding mission in Nagorno-Karabakh. As Tatoyan informed, Baroness Caroline Cox, a member of the British House of Lords, has arrived in Artsakh as well accompanied by number of international reporters and experts.

“Baroness Cox and her team documented the ferocity committed by Azerbaijani forces since September 27, the war crimes and crimes against humanity aimed at grave violation of the rights to life, health, property of Artsakh civilians ethnic Armenian,” Tatoyan wrote in a Facebook post.

In his words, the results of the joint fact-finding mission and the address y Caroline Cox will be published in detail, upon summing up the works.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/11/14/Arman-Tatoyan-Baroness-Caroline-Cox/2401100?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=80d7feed8fb83104b64fea6bae805701e63ae658-1605372212-0-AdraiBjcvUc-sI6qqb4H-iSL2H8nBxxUMVtTlDzeovqFtjhRoL8mlPPJlaW1hKAk3B2aS-K-SjkTM8QhXRlqGmAtL_P0qQBYSpkrnmGTnknhnvU9DId1DotnJaatcPmRT_oDCi32Uq-NxgKkNJcfB3lbaEMAtw3SDZPs9v8TpV6GGvnRQryTpwlRIR1T7Ysc0QS3JLd5yQ22lKvNEx-71lcw6qStp9Rifw74Eytn1tdSnvz56_mqOMleb_FlcMVvgMLrRydB_bffgq4h0ePR4fskkBKiv3gFT0Zu7Oxr9M2H8DAtreYEzGRQrXEN04xPeO3vHsXFpDW846IbutEbm1u1BS8EPs8nez4cySFKUhaY