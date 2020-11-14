Newspaper: Artsakh restoration must be primary goal at this moment

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan instructed to form with the Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] government in a short period of time a working group which will deal with the organization of the activities for the restoration of the necessary infrastructures, housing, the implementation of social assistance measures, and the inventory of other issues in order for the Artsakh people to return to their native settlements.

Yesterday, country’s President Arayik Haroutyunyan had spoken about the need to return to Artsakh.

Zhoghovurd daily reported that 20-30 percent of [the capital] Stepanakert’s population is still in the city, as despite the activities toward bringing the people out, many have refused to come to Armenia and stayed in Artsakh.

Moreover, 60 percent of the city is already secured with electricity, water, [natural] gas again; also, there are shops that are working.

They have gotten to work in Stepanakert and are doing everything to return to normal life, to repair the damage.

And today, from early in the morning, there will be free buses operating that will transport [back to Artsakh] the people of Artsakh who are here [in Armenia].

At this moment, the restoration of Artsakh must be the primary goal.

https://news.am/eng/news/613314.html