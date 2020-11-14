Hayrenik Party leader Artur Vanetsyan arrested – Public Radio of Armenia

Hayrenik (Homeland) Party leader Artur Vanetsyan has been arrested on charges of attempting to usurp power and plotting to assassinate Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Vanetsyan’s lawyer Lusine Sahakyan said on Facebook.

According to the lawyer, Vanetsyan’s parents’ apartment and the office of Hayrenik Foundation were “illegally searched.”

Today Artur Vanetsyan was summoned to the Investigation Department of the National Security Service and arrested. Vanetsyan’s supporters described it as “political persecution.”

