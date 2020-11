Candle lighting takes place at Freedom Square in memory of fallen soldiers in Artsakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Candle lighting took place at the Freedom Square of Yerevan in memory of the fallen soldiers in Artsakh.

ARMENPRESS reports the candle lighting was organized by 16 parliamentary and extra-parliamentary parties.

Thousands of citizens participate in the candle lighting ceremony.

Фото: Геворга Перкуперкяна

