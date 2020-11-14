Baroness Cox highlights international efforts to address humanitarian crisis in Artsakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received on November 13 Baroness Cox, Member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the delegation at her head, ARMENPRESS was informed from Arayik Harutyunyan’s Facebook page.

‘’I thanked Baroness Cox for supporting the people of Artsakh at the most challenging times for them, for her humanitarian activity in Artsakh.

During the meeting we touched upon in details the large-scale war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh, with direct involvement of Turkey and foreign mercenary terrorists, recent developments around the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict, the 10 November statement by the Republic of Armenia Prime Minister, President of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan on complete ceasefire and termination of all hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh and its provisions, as well as subsequent developments.

Baroness Cox briefed on the steps she undertook during the war to condemn Azerbaijani criminal conduct and raise awareness on various international platforms about the legitimate struggle of the Artsakh people for their rights and freedoms, underlined the imperative to take measures to address on ground the humanitarian crisis resulting from the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression in Artsakh”, he wrote.

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1034886/