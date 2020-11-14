Armenia’s Ministry of Education and Culture calls on relevant international structures to stop the cultural vandalism in Artsakh

The Armenian Ministry of Education, Culture, Science and Sport is in constant contact with the UNESCO and other international cultural heritage organizations, to draw their attention to the issue that the Armenian historical and cultural heritage and archeological sites in Artsakh are endangered once they are handed over to Azerbaijani.

“Given the previous violations of international norms on intentional destruction of cultural heritage by Azerbaijan and its failure to adhere to the UN and Council of Europe commitments, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Science and Sport has appealed to international structures, demanding to adhere to their adopted mission, take practical and decisive steps to prevent and condemn the cases of vandalism by Azerbaijan,” the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

As reported earlier, Azerbaijanis had vandalized the Ghazanchetsots (Holy Savior) Cathedral in the town of Shushi.

Photos showing the Azerbaijani vandalism have been circulating on social media. The Artsakh town was handed over to Azerbaijan under the Russia-brokered truce deal signed by the Armenian and Azeri leaders on 9 November.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/11/14/vandalism-in-Artsakh/2401161