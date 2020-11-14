Another batch of humanitarian aid heading from Canada to Armenia, for Artsakh

The next batch of humanitarian aid from Canada will be sent to Armenia on November 21 for Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) families.
Edgar Manukyan, a member of the United Armenian Council of Ontario, told Armenpress that the support work of the Canadian-Armenian community continues.
“We’ve sent many batches of humanitarian aid earlier, too; 15 tons of aid was sent from Toronto alone,” he said.
Most of the emergency relief supplies include medication, sleeping bags, clothing, and other essential items.
“There is no despair; we continue our work,” Manukyan added.
Edgar Manukyan informed they will also send ambulances in the next few weeks.
