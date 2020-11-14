 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

Another batch of humanitarian aid heading from Canada to Armenia, for Artsakh

2020-11-14

The next batch of humanitarian aid from Canada will be sent to Armenia on November 21 for Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) families.

Edgar Manukyan, a member of the United Armenian Council of Ontario, told Armenpress that the support work of the Canadian-Armenian community continues.

“We’ve sent many batches of humanitarian aid earlier, too; 15 tons of aid was sent from Toronto alone,” he said.

Most of the emergency relief supplies include medication, sleeping bags, clothing, and other essential items.

“There is no despair; we continue our work,” Manukyan added.

Edgar Manukyan informed they will also send ambulances in the next few weeks.

https://news.am/eng/news/613326.html

