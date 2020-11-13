We want Armenia-Iran railway to operate through Nakhichevan – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says that there are conceptualizations about the issues that will be discussed during the negotiations following the declaration of ending the war in Nagorno Karabakh, ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan said in an interview with Public TV.

”What do we want? We want, for example, that Armenia-Iran railway should operate through Nakhichevan. We are speaking about the unblocking of transport communications”, Pashinyan said.

To the question if it refers also to Turkey, Pashinyan said, ”No. Turkey is not a party to this agreement. We want to have a number of roads to Russia, instead of one. And if during the negotiations we manage to achieve our tasks, imagine what a turning point it will be for Armenia, if for example, railway finally becomes a reality for us that will link us with the Persian Gulf and Russia. These are also goals that can become a reality based also on this document”, Pashinyan said.

To the question if there is a preliminary agreement on that, Pashinyan said, ”Not a preliminary agreement, but understanding. If it’s present in the document, it means there is an understanding. But naturally, it’s a matter of negotiations that still must happen”, Pashinyan said.

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1034827/