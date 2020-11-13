Peskov explains why Moscow accepted Baku apology for shooting down Russia military helicopter

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the situation in connection with the Russian military helicopter that was shot down by Azerbaijan—and in Armenia’s airspace.

“This is really a disaster, this is a tragedy; two of our servicemen were killed. In this case, it is obvious that the immediate response of the Azerbaijanis, the immediate response of the President of Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijan’s readiness to conduct an impartial investigation into the circumstances and punish the guilty have allowed [Russia] to accept the apology [of Azerbaijan],” Peskov said, RIA Novosti reported.

A Russian military helicopter, which was accompanying a convoy of the 102nd Russian Military Base in Gyumri, Armenia, was shot down Monday in Armenia’s airspace. Two Russian servicemen were killed and another was injured. The helicopter was shot down more than 100 km away from the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict zone. Azerbaijan claimed responsibility for the incident, saying it had “mistakenly” shot down the helicopter, apologized, and expressed readiness to pay compensation to Russia.

https://news.am/eng/news/613140.html