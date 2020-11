Leader of Armenia’s Gugarats Diocese, Archbishop Sepuh Chuljyan battling coronavirus

Leader of the Gugarats Diocese of the Armenian Holy Apostolic Church, Archbishop Sepuh Chuljyan has gotten infected with the coronavirus.

In this regard, leader of the Bright Armenia opposition faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Edmon Marukyan posted the following on his Facebook page:

“His Holiness Sepuh is battling the coronavirus.

We pray for the speedy recovery of leader of Gugarats Diocese, Archbishop Sepuh Chuljyan.

May God be with you, His Holiness.”

