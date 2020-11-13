Artsakh President: Those who lost their homes will be settled mainly in capital Stepanakert (VIDEO)

Today, I convened an extended working consultation, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Haroutyunyan wrote on Facebook on Friday.

“I have stressed once again that urgent measures must be taken to return to normal conditions of living. The Martakert-Karvachar-Vardenis motorway will continue to be under the control of Armenian forces for a long time to come, and the public fears of being under a blockade have no real basis.

Our citizens who lost their homes as a result of the war will be settled mainly in [the capital] Stepanakert, as well as in other settlements of the Republic. They will first temporarily take refuge in hotels and state-rented apartments, then everyone’s housing problem will be thoroughly solved with state funds.

No citizen [of Artsakh] will be left out of the attention, and the government’s task is to immediately solve the social problems of all our compatriots,” Haroutyunyan added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday night signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities in and around Artsakh. Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers will be deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities. But this statement also stipulates the handover of part of Artsakh lands to Azerbaijan.

https://news.am/eng/news/613224.html