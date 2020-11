Armenians in Israel light candles for soldiers and civilians killed in Artsakh war – Public Radio of Armenia

Armenians in Israel light candles for soldiers and civilians killed in Artsakh war

Armenians in Israel paid tribute to the memory of the Armenian soldiers and civilians of Artsakh who died in the inhuman war unleashed by Azerbaijan backed by Turkey.

People carried flowers and lit candles at the monument to the Armenian Genocide victims in the city of Petah Tikva.

