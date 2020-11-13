Armenian ombudsman: Azerbaijan’s genocidal policy coupled with deep hatred towards ethnic Armenians

The Azerbaijani armed forces committed war crimes in Artsakh. They committed crimes against humanity by attacking the civilian population of Artsakh and Armenia, Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan said in a Facebook post on Friday.

He once again called attention to the destruction of peaceful villages, towns, kindergartens, schools, religious and cultural centers in Artsakh with the use of prohibited weapons.

“Our compatriots faced torture and cruel treatment only because they are ethnic Armenians. And they did it all with exceptional cynicism and terrorist methods in the most blatant violations of the rights to life, health, dignity, property and many others.

“This policy of ethnic cleansing and genocide was coupled with a systematic propaganda of deep hatred and enmity towards ethnic Armenians,” the ombudsman stressed.

“We just have to work tirelessly to bring the issues of responsibility for these atrocities to an end – each of us for our part,” he said, adding the Ombudsman’s Office continues to make every possible effort to that end.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/11/13/Azerbaijan-genocidal-policy/2400116