Armenian, Azerbaijani sides start exchanging bodies of the dead – Public Radio of Armenia

According to the previously reached agreement, the process of exchanging the bodies of the victims has started. Artsakh’s President Arayik Harutyunyan informs.

The exchange is coordinated by the Russian peacekeeping mission, with the participation of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the State Emergency Service of the Artsakh Republic.

“I express my gratitude to the Russian peacekeeping troops for the rapid formation and implementation of the mission, as well as for ensuring comprehensive security of the important humanitarian process of exchanging the bodies of the victims, the International Committee of the Red Cross and the State Emergency Service,” Arayik Harutyunyan said.

