Armenia PM’s wife: Our detachment continues to maintain position entrusted to us (VIDEO)

Anna Hakobyan, the wife of Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, posted a video on Facebook, in which she says that with their detachment continues to maintain the position entrusted to it.

“It was entrusted to monitor the gorge from where it was possible for enemy [Azerbaijan] saboteurs to crawl into our territory. We were entrusted to monitor and neutralize it if necessary. I know there has been a lot of discussion about why I enlisted in the army to defend the homeland, whether it is a woman’s place, or whether the Prime Minister’s wife had other things to do. Now is the time that we seek the answers as to why we took that step out of necessity,” Hakobyan said in the video made from a combat position.

The Prime Minister’s wife added that, like the other volunteers, they will return within the set timeframe, and after their return, the detachment will be replenished and they will gain more professional training.

https://news.am/eng/news/613131.html