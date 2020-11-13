Armenia PM: There were also organizational issues during this war

In an interview with Armenian Public Television today, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said the war showed that special mobile groups are more important in the army.

When told that the authorities failed to at least properly organize activities during the war, Pashinyan said the following:

“There are many organizational issues during all wars. During this war, there were other shortcomings in terms of organization, particularly in the context of mobilization. We saw that the existing plans for mobilization don’t really comply with the realities. Those plans are so-called conventional plans and have been created a long time ago. Since these plans haven’t been implemented at this scale, the flaws were hidden in the past, and we were guided by the hypothesis that it is a working system, but it is an old system that can’t be applied in the new conditions.”

https://news.am/eng/news/613293.html