Armenia PM on the opposition’s recommendation to set up military-political committee during war (video)

This is almost the same as asking why a certain process of hostilities, a certain strike or retreat, success or failure wasn’t discussed with the opposition. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stated during an interview with Armenian Public Television, touching upon the comment that the opposition has been holding protests for a few days and demanding his resignation for signing such a confidential document by which a part of Artsakh and the surrounding 7 regions are being transferred to Azerbaijan.

“The discussion will begin now. It is a diplomatic discussion that will last for a long time. I would like to draw everyone’s attention to the fact that the document is a document on the cessation of hostilities,” he said.

When told that the document states time limits, Pashinyan said the following: “This is not a document on a political settlement of the conflict. There might be discussions on the terms and phrases in the document. Even when the discussions begin, they will be held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”

Asked why the National Assembly of Armenia didn’t hold a special session when the two opposition factions had come to the National Assembly, but the My Step faction didn’t, Pashinyan said the following: “I don’t think it’s possible to discuss this issue in an emotional state. The National Assembly discusses the actions that are planned, but in this case, due to circumstances, the processes unfolded very quickly and in conditions when the General Staff of the Armed Forces and the leadership of Artsakh set the objective to stop the war as soon as possible.”

As for the fact that the opposition recommended creating a military-political committee throughout the war and asked why the committee wasn’t set up, Pashinyan said the following: “Who was going to decide who would be included in the committee and what powers they would have? Who was going to decide that the committee has power in Armenia? This would mean the elimination of state institutions.”

https://news.am/eng/news/613285.html