AMAA, Armenian Evangelical World Council issue joint statement following end of Artsakh War

The calamitous end of the national turmoil of the past seven weeks is agonizing for every Armenian as we face the bitter post-war reality on the ground in Armenia and Artsakh. The sacrifice of a generation of heroes younger than the age of the current conflict; destruction of civilian towns and villages of the peaceful indigenous population in Artsakh, the blazing fires of historic forests, shelling of churches, hospitals and schools; use of internationally prohibited weaponry are all the quotient of a seven week long brutal assault on Armenia and Artsakh.

A calamity no one can disparage and a pain no one can minimize.

But we have marched the valleys of death before and have come to soar the apex of victory.

Today is only a moment in history and a stage in the glorious journey of civilization that our martyred nation and homeland have marched through.

We refuse to be crushed, perplexed or entangled and have no time to lose.

The road ahead requires resilience, steadfastness, self-confidence and courage.

As the nation collectively embarks on a post war journey of recovery and rebound, we have a few commitments to reiterate and convictions to share.

We bow our heads in unison to the memory of all martyrs who sacrificed their lives in defense of the homeland and affirm our boundless support of our people. We stand by the democratically elected institutions in the Republic of Armenia and Artsakh and support the will of the people. We pledge and commit to assist the return of the resettled population of Artsakh to their homes. We demand international recognition of the independence of the Republic of Artsakh, with stipulations of guarantee of the safety and security of its people. We stand with the Republic of Armenia and continue our efforts to develop the homeland and cultivate the spiritual growth and physical and economic development of its people. We reiterate our resolute commitment to continue all AMAA educational, social and humanitarian programs and services and expand where needed. We commit ourselves in the most loving Christian spirit to coordinate and cooperate in a spirit of unity and camaraderie with all sister organizations in our operational processes. We call on all entities and political forces who embrace the interest of the homeland to work in a spirit of unity and harmony. In all things under the sun, we anchor our faith in the spilled blood of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and perpetually aim to bring glory to God.

In the past several weeks, wonderful babies came to existence in Artsakh and Armenia. Let us relentlessly and lovingly aspire to make their youth bright. May they be blessed with a joyful and peaceful life in an ideal homeland that would set the light of faith high upon a pedestal for all mankind.

Armenian Weekly