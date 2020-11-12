US Congressman Pallone: Terms laid out in current ceasefire are untenable for Artsakh’s long-term security

The ceasefire signed earlier this week regarding Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] isn’t a long-term peace settlement. US Congressman Frank Pallone, who is Founding Co-Chair of the Congressional Armenian Caucus, noted this on Twitter.

“There are many critical issues that must be resolved before this conflict can come to a lasting resolution. [The US] State Dept must immediately reengage with OSCE to address them.

Any future negotiated settlement supported by the U.S. must ensure the people of Artsakh can reconstruct their communities and rebuild their lives without fear of further bloodshed. The terms laid out in the current ceasefire are untenable for Artsakh’s long-term security.

The International Community must finally recognize the right to self-determination for the people of Artsakh and their role as negotiators. Without that, they will continue to face future assaults by Azeri and Turkish forces without any option of formal redress,” Pallone added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday night signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities in and around Artsakh. According to the Russian leader, the Azerbaijani and Armenian armed forces will remain in their positions, and Russian peacekeepers will be deployed in the region.

https://news.am/eng/news/612909.html