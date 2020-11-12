Henrikh Mkhitaryan not allowed to join Armenian national team

Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not join the Armenian national team for the upcoming UEFA Nations League C league Group 2 Matchday 5 and 6 matches. The reason is coronavirus, the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) reports.

Football Federation of Armenia received a letter from AS Roma on November 6, stating that because of COVID-19 several positive tests in the club, they strongly ask FFA to consider releasing Henrikh Mkhitaryan from his obligation to join Armenian team.

FFA received another letter from AS Roma and Public Health Service of Roma district on November 7, stating that considering the increased speed of the Sars-CoV-2 infection disease and the protocol of AS Roma first team squad isolation after the confirmed case, AS Roma players will be able to participate at UEFA sporting events only at the end of their quarantine and with a negative result of a SARS CoV-2 swab test.

This rule is also applied for the other Italian teams like AC Milan, FC Internazionale, ACF Fiorentina and Genoa C.F.C., where the number of positive cases are high.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan wanted to join the Armenian national team. The player himself and Football Federation of Armenia negotiated with AS Roma for several days and tried to convince the club to let the player leave Italy, but the club confirmed that the final decision was not in the frameworks of their responsibility.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/11/12/Henrikh-Mkhitaryan/2399471?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=b9b7d0b6fc587b2bc61f92b18ff0fb72460019db-1605163960-0-AXzsfMOXCAYOdG42JG-JXkm8bRV-5uznz2jMP1daUWQ_S53sDPRS91iZb3oHRcrGrAdTbavJH6TGEZ4VHZKTOOlHctFSqb1n9bxksktTMdtaLcjRSpNHGXRHn8338apa78N93GhUMFyogVhJPwnO0CrkJTqIGAdWp_1R_ztV4Tz_7Dlgo9eQRW_N5YygEQeNUiYkql_Fs5cjWHlOTVGdXtRIDecuu5c5X8KtebUeWDnDCc40ybp12FAQkVLDOJ8g6U_FgckXPs-mptO9vdcGVG4GZ7SPgD1D0h1nu_M1rRqoJIOd6FrwoNWqTrG60k9T-Kg6Bj_qAlC_52kzHtsrDKo