Cher (Cherilyn Sarkisian), who had previously accused US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan’s “painful concessions” on Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), has now issued a video message urging the US to take action on Azerbaijan’s military aggression against Artsakh and Armenia, News.am reports.
The video was published by American-Armenian filmmaker Eric Esrailian.
“Unity! Our work is not done, our people STILL need support & there IS something you can do. Join me & my Armenian sister Cher in sharing this important message,” Esrailian wrote, in particular, on Twitter.
https://armedia.am/eng/news/89349/cher-appeals-to-us-government-to-help-armenia-artsakh-video.html
