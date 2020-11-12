Cher Appeals to US Government to Help Armenia, Artsakh (VIDEO)

Cher (Cherilyn Sarkisian), who had previously accused US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan’s “painful concessions” on Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), has now issued a video message urging the US to take action on Azerbaijan’s military aggression against Artsakh and Armenia, News.am reports.

The video was published by American-Armenian filmmaker Eric Esrailian.

“Unity! Our work is not done, our people STILL need support & there IS something you can do. Join me & my Armenian sister Cher in sharing this important message,” Esrailian wrote, in particular, on Twitter.

