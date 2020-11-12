BBC airs report on situation in Armenia over Karabakh war (VIDEO)

BBC correspondent Steve Rosenberg has prepared a video report on the events in connection with the establishment of a ceasefire in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

“The war may be over. The funerals are not. At a military cemetery in [Armenia’s capital] Yerevan, we see many fresh graves. Our report for BBC News on Armenians’ reaction to the Karabakh peace deal,” Rosenberg also wrote on Twitter, as a description of this report.

To note, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday night signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities in and around Artsakh. According to the Russian leader, the Azerbaijani and Armenian armed forces will remain in their positions, and Russian peacekeepers will be deployed in the region. But this statement also stipulates the handover of part of Artsakh lands to Azerbaijan.

The war may be over. The funerals are not. At a military cemetery in Yerevan, we see many fresh graves. Our report for @BBCNews on Armenians' reaction to the #Karabakh peace deal. Camera/edit @mattgodtv Producer @BBCWillVernon pic.twitter.com/nXkvZ7qZfZ — Steve Rosenberg (@BBCSteveR) November 11, 2020

