‘Artsakh’s right to self-determination must be preserved’ – US Congressman

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Congressman Brad Sherman has asked the US Department of State and the US Co-Chair to the OSCE – the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, to work with the partners to achieve a fair and balanced long-term settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.



“The terms of the Russia and Turkey-backed ceasefire ending Azerbaijan’s unprovoked violence against Artsakh and Armenia are unfair. The Trump Administration’s absence was glaring and led to disastrous results for the people of Armenia. Who drafted this ceasefire agreement? None other than Putin and Erdoğan. This is the result of a lack of US leadership. We must not stand for this disastrous deal forced on Armenia. We must not view it as a final settlement.

Artsakh’s right to self-determination must be preserved”, the Congressman said on Facebook.

Editing by Aneta Harutyunyan

