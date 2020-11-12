Armenian opposition plans to hold protest march on Thursday

YEREVAN, November 12. /TASS/. The Armenian opposition plans to hold a protest march in the country’s capital of Yerevan on Thursday to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, opposition activists said during an online broadcast.

“The authorities responded to our rightful demands with a crackdown. Law enforcement officers detained the protest movement’s leaders. If you care about our country, come participate in the march at 05:00 pm. We demand Pashinyan’s resignation but we will also fight for the freedom of political prisoners in Armenia,” the activists pointed out.

Seventeen Armenian political parties held a rally in downtown Yerevan on Wednesday demanding the resignation of the country’s prime minister, who signed a joint Russian-Armenian-Azerbaijani statement declaring a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. The opposition also sought to convene an emergency parliament session but failed due to a lack of quorum.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Armenian Defense Ministry and the General Staff said in a joint statement on Tuesday that the country’s Armed Forces would abide by the agreement on Nagorno-Karabakh signed by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan. They also called on the Armenian people to refrain from activities that could destabilize the situation in the country. Meanwhile, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has announced the launch of political consultations to discuss the situation following the singing of the agreement.

TASS