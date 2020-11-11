Yerevan protesters heading to Armenia government building

Yerevan protesters are heading to the Armenian government building.

The rally was organized by 17 parties demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Armenia PM has signed a statement with the presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia to end the war in Artsakh.

The truce, announced late on Monday night, calls for the deployment of nearly 2,000 Russian peacekeepers to the conflict zone, where Azerbaijan will receive significant territorial concessions from an Armenian government.

