UN Security Council discusses Karabakh agreement

Russia has told the UN Security Council about the agreement reached by Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Russia on a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)], a source in the organization said, TASS reports.

The interlocutor clarified that the meeting was held behind closed doors.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday night signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities in and around Artsakh. According to the Russian leader, the Azerbaijani and Armenian armed forces will remain in their positions, and Russian peacekeepers will be deployed in the region.

https://news.am/eng/news/612857.html