Serj Tankian’s call for unified Armenia

HYETERT – Armenian musician, poet and political activist Serj Tankian has invited Armenians to build a stronger and more powerful Armenia together trough a video message posted on his instagram account.

‘Today like all of you I’m grieving. For the loss of our young men, our lands, and of our collective unity. In the past 45 days despite the extreme hardships, I was inspired by the oneness of our people. By our ability to mobilize for the benefit of our Nation and future. It’s obvious to me, as it should be to you, that the agreement that was signed was predicated upon us due to the multitude of our enemies and the inaction of our allies in the international community. I’m angry like you for being taken advantage of once more in our history. But we must address the instability within. Since the 1994 cease fire in Artsakh we have had the opportunity to strengthen our nation’s diplomacy and military but instead fell victim to corruption and oligarchy. Instead of activating the political and economic potential of the Diaspora, they chose to use us as bank ATM machines. You, citizens of Armenia, moved to change all that a few years ago in Republic square when the Armenian nation was reborn. To those trying to reverse the wishes of our citizens, this is not your time-your time is over. This is not the time for politicking and games of thrones. Nor disgusting images of thuggery and looting within our country. That is embarrassing and insulting to those brave soldiers who gave their lives fighting for our existence. We will not allow you to divide us ever again.

We all have many questions. But in order for these questions to be answered objectively we must allow for the democratic process to take place. After all, unlike our neighbors, we are a democracy. Maybe young and inexperienced but a democracy nonetheless. So let’s redirect our anger and fury and use them as stepping stones for a unified Armenia and work hard daily on attaining justice for the catastrophic events of this war. Let’s build a stronger, more powerful but just nation together. One that answers to no one and is subject to no one.”