Rally organized by 17 opposition parties ends

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The rally organized by 17 opposition parties demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan ended near the National Assembly.

ARMENPRESS reports earlier representative of ARF Supreme Body Ishkhan Saghatelyan had called on the participants of the rally to go home, noting that they will wait for the MPs of ”My step” parliamentary faction for convening an extraordinary sitting, and if that does not happen, they will give a press conference and will present the future steps.

