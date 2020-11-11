Political opposition forces to hold rally, march in Yerevan starting from 5pm

Today’s rally exceeded all our expectations; it showed that both in Armenia and in the [Armenian] diaspora, they reject the capitulation to which [PM] Nikol Pashinyan lead. Artsvik Minasyan, a member of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation-ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party, said this at Wednesday night’s press conference of the political forces demanding Pashinyan’s resignation.

“We are convinced that a person should sit at the negotiating table who can significantly change the situation, make a breakthrough in the situation,” he added in particular.

According to Minasyan, this is not a power struggle on their part, but a struggle for the salvation of Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), for the straightening of the Armenian national backbone.

He noted that they are obligated to carry out this struggle.

Also, Artsvik Minasyan invited everyone to a rally-march Thursday starting at 5pm near the Matenadaran in the capital Yerevan.

The political opposition is protesting against the statement signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the handover of part of Artsakh lands to Azerbaijan.

https://news.am/eng/news/612870.html