Newspaper: They took our homeland away from us, say people of Artsakh

Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: Terrible pain has befallen all Armenians, especially the people of Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)].

Men and women over 60 were sobbing like children yesterday, words were choking in their throats, the pain of the loss of the homeland did not allow [them] to express their anger.

Those people who suffered great sacrifices, hardships, but heroic people, who have struggled all their lives, have seen many losses, were terribly crushed yesterday—confused.

The sky seemed to had fallen on their heads, they are losing their homeland, home, they realize that it will be almost impossible to live next door to the enemy [Azerbaijan]. “They took our homeland away from us. They handed over Artsakh. What else can we say?” After uttering these words, ARF Dashnaktsutyun [Party] MP of the Artsakh parliament, Vahram Balayan, was sobbing loudly. [President] Arayik Haroutyunyan’s fellow party member Arzik Mkhitaryan told us in a somehow audible voice that he has health problems; he is not able to speak. There is mourning in Artsakh.

