Bright Armenia opposition faction leader calling on all MPs to come to parliament

Leader of the Bright Armenia opposition faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Edmon Marukyan posted the following on his Facebook page:

“The Bright Armenia faction is at the National Assembly.

During the tough night of November 9, I went live and addressed all Members of Parliament to come here and work together to find ways out of the situation. The Bright Armenia faction is still waiting. Come, let’s hold a discussion and find ways to get out of this situation.”

The leader of Bright Armenia Party had called on citizens to let deputies of the My Step faction come to parliament.

News