Bright Armenia opposition faction launches petition to convene special parliamentary session

Leader of the Bright Armenia opposition faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Edmon Marukyan posted the following on his Facebook page:

“Dear citizens,

I would like to inform that the Bright Armenia faction has launched a petition to convene a special session of the National Assembly during which, according to the agenda that we have presented, we will discuss the created situation and the ways to get out of it, as well as the lawfulness of the statement signed on 9 November 2020 by Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. I would like to inform that, according to the Constitution, the signatures of 33 deputies are required.”

News