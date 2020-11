Azerbaijan Ambassador to Russia: No need for presence of Turkish soldiers in Nagorno-Karabakh

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the Russian Federation Polad Bulbulogli on Tuesday told RBK TV that Turkey would be involved in ceasefire control in Nagorno-Karabakh and that there wouldn’t be Turkish peacekeepers in the region.

“It’s not about Turkish peacekeepers and soldiers. It’s about technical control over implementation of the statement by the parties,” he said, adding that there is no need for the presence of Turkish soldiers in Nagorno-Karabakh.

https://news.am/eng/news/612819.html