ARMENPRESS declares news of NSS Director’s hospitalization null and void

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Dear colleagues, we ask you to consider the article titled “NSS Director of Armenia hospitalized with heart attack” published at 23:26, null and void and delete it from newsfeed due to a technical problem and misunderstanding.

We apologize.

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1034625/