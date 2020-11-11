Armenian Congressional Caucus deeply disappointed in the failure of the United States to play a productive role in Nagorno Karabakh

Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chairs Frank Pallone (D-NJ), Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Jackie Speier (D-CA), and Adam Schiff (D-CA) shared their frustration with the lack of US leadership in response to Turkey and Azerbaijan’s attacks on Armenia and Artsakh and pledged to hold the Erdogan and Aliyev regimes accountable for atrocities against Armenian civilians, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

In a statement issued earlier, Armenian Caucus leaders noted “we are deeply disappointed in the failure of the United States to play a productive role in avoiding this tragic outcome. Since the beginning of the Azeri offensive on September 27, 2020, we have called on the Administration to use all available resources to hold Turkey and Azerbaijan accountable. If the Administration had acted in a determined fashion to achieve a ceasefire and used levers like withholding military aid, reinstating Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act and sanctions, thousands of lives could have been saved and a return to peaceful negotiation would have been possible.”

“As we study the agreement announced yesterday, we will redouble our efforts to support Armenia and Artsakh against Azerbaijan and Turkey’s outrageous hostility and to hold all those who committed atrocities against civilians in recent weeks accountable. The United States must not continue to passively ignore the threat Turkey poses to the stability of the Eastern Mediterranean, the Middle East, and the Caucuses,” said the statement.

