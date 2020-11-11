Armenian Armed Forces Fought in Conditions of Total Blockade of Arms Supplies – Tonoyan

Meanwhile, according to Tonoyan, Turkey provided all possible support to Azerbaijan both before the war and during the hostilities.

During the recent war in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), the Armenian armed forces fought under the conditions of a total blockade of arms supplies – A statement made by Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan yesterday in an interview on Armenian Public Television.

Many drew attention to the fact that during the almost one and a half month war, when the territory of the Republic of Armenia and its peaceful settlements were repeatedly subjected to strikes, not a single statement was made in support of official Yerevan from the countries considered to be Armenia’s allies, but that in the past weeks Armenia fought in the conditions of a total blockade of arms supplies despite being a member of the CSTO and an ally of Moscow.

“That is, the geopolitical situation was such that in terms of providing weapons, military equipment, supplies, we acted, one might say, in a total blockade. What was done in terms of logistic support and provision of weapons and military equipment can, in addition to military operations, also be called a heroic battle. The impossible was done,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, according to Tonoyan, Turkey provided all possible support to Azerbaijan both before the war and during the hostilities.

“We confronted a very large force; The armed forces of Azerbaijan are super-armed, and if I am asked why we were not armed, I will answer that we were armed, but in terms of quantity and resources, I think the capabilities of the Republic of Armenia and Azerbaijan are incomparable. There was open support from Turkey, both in terms of human resources and weapons, as well as in terms of command staff, experts, instructors, managers. Let’s not forget about the large army of thousands of mercenaries, the so-called mercenary terrorists. These are quite large forces that were opposed by our army, our Defense Army and came out of it with honor.”

https://massispost.com/2020/11/armenian-armed-forces-fought-in-conditions-of-total-blockade-of-arms-supplies-tonoyan/