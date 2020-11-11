Armenia citizens protesting against handover of lands of Artsakh marching towards parliament (LIVE)

Citizens protesting against the statement on handover of lands of Artsakh (signed by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan) are marching towards the National Assembly with the demand for convocation of a special session.

Before the launch of the march, representative of the Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Ishkhan Saghatelyan said the following: “Either the Prime Minister resigns today or the National Assembly convenes a special session and solves the issue of the Prime Minister’s resignation. We are now heading towards the National Assembly to demand a special session.”

