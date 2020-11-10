Two arrested over assault case on Parliament Speaker Mirzoyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Two persons have been arrested over the case of assaulting Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said live on Facebook.

Over the night of November 10 a group of protesters assaulted Speaker Mirzoyan outside the Parliament following the deal on Nagorno Karabakh. A video has been released on the Internet showing protesters blocking Mirzoyan’s vehicle, then pulling him out of the car and beating. The Speaker of Parliament has undergone a surgery, his life is not in danger.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

