The world must know that Artsakh will remain ours today and forever – Catholicos Aram I – Public Radio of Armenia

The world must know that Artsakh will remain ours today and forever – Catholicos Aram I

The world must know that Artsakh is ours in all conditions and will remain ours today and forever, His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia said in a Facebook post.

“The rejection of the imposed agreements – no matter how inevitable – by the sons of our people are natural and fair,” the Catholicos said.

However, he said, in these fateful days, we are required to be united and prudent, staying away from expressions and steps that erode our inner unity.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu