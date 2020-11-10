Supreme Spiritual Council Meeting was Convened in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin

On November 10, under the presidency of His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians; a special meeting of the Supreme Spiritual Council was held in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

The meeting was opened with the joint prayers of the Pontiff of All Armenians and the SSC members for the souls of the heroes fallen in the war unleashed by Azerbaijan with the direct involvement of Turkey in Artsakh in recent weeks.

A number of issues related to the settlement of the Artsakh conflict, the situation created in connection with the cessation of hostilities, as well as the further activities of the Church and the clergy were on the agenda.

His Eminence Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, Primate of the Diocese of Artsakh, provided information concerning the current situation in Artsakh.

In the current conditions, the members of the SSC emphasized the importance of national unity, maintaining sobriety and vigilance; at the same time condemning the manipulation of sensitivities and the manifestations of violence. It was noted necessary for all parties to refrain from rhetoric provoking and destabilizing civil conflicts in relation to the assessment of events and further developments. Accordingly, the need to resolve this difficult situation only through political processes, with the joint efforts of the competent forces was emphasized. In this regard, the important mission of the Armenian Church was stressed in favor of strengthening the atmosphere of national solidarity and mutual understanding.

Issues related to the pastoral service of clergymen with the families of servicemen, wounded and martyred soldiers, the needs of the families displaced from the settlements of Artsakh, and the organization of spiritual care were discussed.

At the conclusion, the members of the SSC raised their prayers to God for the safe and secure life of the Land of Artsakh and all Armenians.

