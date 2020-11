Russia, Turkey FMs discuss situation in Artsakh

Russian and Turkish Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov and Mevlut Cavusoglu had a telephone conversation, TASS reported, citing a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

“Our minister had a telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation. The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] was discussed,” the news agency’s interlocutor said.

https://news.am/eng/news/612457.html