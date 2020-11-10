Russia sends nearly 2,000 peacekeepers to Karabakh

Russia has deployed 1,960 peacekeepers and 470 units of equipment by Il-76 military and transport planes to Nagorno-Karabakh, TASS reported on Tuesday, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

“In order to control the ceasefire and the cessation military actions in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, a Russian peacekeeping contingent is being deployed consisting of 1,960 servicemen, 90 armored vehicles, 380 units of vehicles and special equipment,” the ministry said.

The deployment of peacekeepers started at 7am local time (6am Moscow time).

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would remain on the positions they hold and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region. Besides, Armenia and Azerbaijan should carry out the exchange of prisoners of war and the bodies of those killed.

