Russia and Azerbaijan FMs discuss downing of Russian helicopter in Armenia’s skies

During phone talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov apologized for the destruction of the Russian Mi-24 helicopter in Armenia’s skies once again. This is what Spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova told RTVI.

“The phone talks of Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov with his Azerbaijani counterpart were held today, literally a short while ago. Once again, the foreign minister of Azerbaijan apologized to Russia for the tragic incident. Once again, Moscow stressed the need to conduct a rapid, wholescale inquest,” she said, TASS reported.

A Russian Mi-24 helicopter was downed in the skies of Armenia near the border with Azerbaijan on Monday. Two pilots died, one received bodily injuries. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan admitted that the helicopter was downed by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan ‘by mistake’ and added that Baku is ready to pay compensation to the Russian Federation.

