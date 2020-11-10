Putin: What is happening in Nagorno-Karabakh is truly a great tragedy

What is happening in Nagorno-Karabakh is truly a great tragedy. This is what President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin declared during the session of the heads of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

“It is with great satisfaction that I mention the earmarked mutual concessions and the agreements on stopping the bloodshed that were reached. I hope all the actions that we recently took will lead to the establishment of long-term peace for the benefit of the peoples of Azerbaijan and Armenia,” he said.

