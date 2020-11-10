Prime Minister’s residence looted

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that the protesters who stormed into his official residence in Yerevan have ransacked it.

“[They] stole a computer, a clock, perfume, drivers license and other items from the residence of the Prime Minister. This all, certainly, “for the fatherland””, he said.

Earlier the Prime Minister called on law enforcement agencies to apprehend the protesters who violently breached into governmental buildings and physically assaulted Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

